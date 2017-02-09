BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Q4 2016 eylea global net sales increased 17 pct to $1.35 billion versus Q4 2015
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - in Q4 of 2016, global net sales of praluent were $41 million, compared to $7 million in Q4 of 2015
* Says net product sales were $863 million in Q4, compared to $750 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - total revenues increased by 12 pct to $1.227 billion in Q4 of 2016
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees 2017 Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization-related expenses of $400 million - $450 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly non-GAAP net income per share $3.04
* Qtrly GAAP net income per share $2.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees single digit percentage growth over 2016 for eylea U.S. net product sales in 2017
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - "also studying dupixent in patients with nasal polyps and pediatric patients with asthma or atopic dermatitis"
* Regeneron - dupixent may have potential to help additional patients with serious allergic diseases, Phase 3 data in adult asthma patients expected later this year
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - pre-approval inspection for dupixent has been scheduled for Q1 of 2017
* Regeneron Pharma - in Jan, FDA extended review period for supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) for a monthly dosing regimen of praluent
* Regeneron - FDA determined that Regeneron's and Sanofi's responses to information requested by FDA during its review of SBLA was a major amendment
* Regeneron - new target action date for supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) for a monthly dosing regimen of praluent is April 24, 2017
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Q4 2016 eylea (aflibercept) injection U.S. net sales increased 15 pct to $858 million versus Q4 2015
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $375 million - $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing