BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Wi-lan Inc
* WiLAN reports 2016 year end and fourth quarter financial results
* Wi-LAN Inc - Qtrly revenues of $30.2 million
* WiLan inc - Qtrly GAAP net earnings of $8.6 million, or $0.07 per basic share
* Says cash operating expenses for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be in range of $8.5 million to $11.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WiLAN - "looking forward, we will remain patient in our license negotiations in order to obtain what we believe is fair value for our patents" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015