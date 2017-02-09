Feb 9 First American Financial Corp

* First American Financial reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First American Financial Corp - qtrly average revenue per order down 12 percent, driven by higher refinance transactions

* First American Financial Corp - termination of company's pension plan is proceeding on schedule, with expected completion in first half of 2017

* First American - in Q4, recorded a $66.3 million expense related to settlement of these lump sum elections, which reduced earnings per share by $0.39

* First American Financial Corp - "looking ahead, we believe company will continue to benefit from ongoing improvement in housing and general economy"

* First American - in relation to pension plan, settlement of lump sum elections completed in Q4; co expects to transfer remaining liabilities in h1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: