BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 First American Financial Corp
* First American Financial reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First American Financial Corp - qtrly average revenue per order down 12 percent, driven by higher refinance transactions
* First American Financial Corp - termination of company's pension plan is proceeding on schedule, with expected completion in first half of 2017
* First American - in Q4, recorded a $66.3 million expense related to settlement of these lump sum elections, which reduced earnings per share by $0.39
* First American Financial Corp - "looking ahead, we believe company will continue to benefit from ongoing improvement in housing and general economy"
* First American - in relation to pension plan, settlement of lump sum elections completed in Q4; co expects to transfer remaining liabilities in h1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015