Feb 9 Domtar Corp

* Domtar Corporation reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in 2017, expect co's paper shipments to be in-line with market demand

* Domtar Corp - anticipate some volatility in softwood and fluff pulp markets due to strong U.S. dollar and new capacity additions in 2017