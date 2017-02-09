BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Domtar Corp
* Domtar Corporation reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in 2017, expect co's paper shipments to be in-line with market demand
* Domtar Corp - anticipate some volatility in softwood and fluff pulp markets due to strong U.S. dollar and new capacity additions in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.