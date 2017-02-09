BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Treehouse Foods Inc
* Treehouse Foods, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $4.96
* Q4 sales $1.777 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.70
* Sees Q4 sales $1.8 billion
* Sees Q4 sales up 105.3 percent
* Treehouse Foods Inc- for FY 2017, net interest expense is expected to increase to $123 to $127 million
* Treehouse Foods Inc - net sales are expected to increase in 2017 to approximately $6.4-$6.6 billion
* Treehouse Foods Inc- in 2017, company believes overall food industry will continue to face volatility and overall top line growth for industry will be relatively flat
* Treehouse Foods Inc sees 2017 gross margin is expected to be in a range of 19.5 pct to 20.5 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.62, revenue view $6.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest expense is expected to increase to $123 to $127 million in 2017
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015