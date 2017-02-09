BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Vista Outdoor Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $674.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $2.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vista outdoor announces fy17 third quarter operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 loss per share $6.44
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $654 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $4.42 to $4.57
* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.54 billion
* Vista outdoor inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $90 million
* Vista outdoor inc - for full year, sees gross margins to be roughly in line with q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.