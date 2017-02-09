Feb 9 RMR Group Inc

* The RMR Group Inc. announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $105.3 million

* RMR Group Inc - as of December 31, 2016, RMR Group Inc. had approximately $27.2 billion of total assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: