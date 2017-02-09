BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 BATS Global Markets Inc
* BATS reports fourth quarter net income growth of 50 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue $105.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $108.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remains on track to close transaction with CBOE holdings by end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.