BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Coresite Realty Corp
* Coresite reports fourth-quarter financial results reflecting revenue growth of 22 pct year over year
* Q4 revenue rose 21.5 percent to $110.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.25 to $4.35
* Q4 FFO per share $1.06
* Coresite Realty Corp says 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shares in range of $1.65 to $1.75 per diluted share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing