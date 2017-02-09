Feb 9 Coresite Realty Corp

* Coresite reports fourth-quarter financial results reflecting revenue growth of 22 pct year over year

* Q4 revenue rose 21.5 percent to $110.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.25 to $4.35

* Q4 FFO per share $1.06

* Coresite Realty Corp says 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shares in range of $1.65 to $1.75 per diluted share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S