BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum! Brands reports fourth-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 14 pct; delivers fourth-quarter core operating profit growth of 27 pct; on track with strategic transformation to accelerate growth
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $2,024 million versus $1,976 million
* Q4 worldwide system sales grew 8 percent
* Says as of December 31, 2016, there was $1.9 billion remaining in share repurchase authorization through year end 2017
* Yum Brands - "KFC and Taco Bell had relatively strong performance in December, despite difficult U.S. industry conditions"
* Yum Brands - there is no change to long-term guidance
* Yum Brands says "we are confident in our three-year plans"
* Q4 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.