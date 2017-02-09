BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Sealed Air Corp -
* Sealed Air reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 2.5 percent
* Anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $600 million
* Company's food care division and product care division are expected to grow at approximately 3% in constant dollars for 2017
* Adjusted for unfavorable currency, net sales in 2017 are expected to increase approximately 2.5%
* Adjusted ebitda is estimated to be about $1.18 billion, which assumes approximately $40 million of unfavorable currency translation for 2017
* Adjusted eps is expected to be about $2.70 per share, which assumes anout $0.14 per share of unfavorable currency translation for 2017
* Company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $185 million as a part of $600 million expectation of free cash flow in 2017
* Q4 net sales of $1.7 billion decreased 0.6% on an as reported basis
* Currency had negative impact on total net sales of 2.3%, and food care divestitures had negative impact on total sales of 0.3%, in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.