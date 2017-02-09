Feb 9 Sealed Air Corp -

* Sealed Air reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 2.5 percent

* Anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $600 million

* Company's food care division and product care division are expected to grow at approximately 3% in constant dollars for 2017

* Adjusted for unfavorable currency, net sales in 2017 are expected to increase approximately 2.5%

* Adjusted ebitda is estimated to be about $1.18 billion, which assumes approximately $40 million of unfavorable currency translation for 2017

* Adjusted eps is expected to be about $2.70 per share, which assumes anout $0.14 per share of unfavorable currency translation for 2017

* Company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $185 million as a part of $600 million expectation of free cash flow in 2017

* Q4 net sales of $1.7 billion decreased 0.6% on an as reported basis

* Currency had negative impact on total net sales of 2.3%, and food care divestitures had negative impact on total sales of 0.3%, in Q4 2016