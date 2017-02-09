Feb 9 Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent to $53.8 million

* Says Paul Caine appointed interim CEO

* Tremor Video Inc - Caine will lead search along with board for new CEO of company

* Tremor Video Inc sees revenue $34.0 million - $38.0 million for Q1 2017

* Tremor Video Inc sees 2017 revenue $180.0 - $190.0 million

* Tremor Video Inc - bill day, who has served as Tremor Video's CEO since 2008, has decided to resign from his position

* Tremor Video Inc - day will also resign as a member of company's board, effective March 1, 2017.

* Tremor Video Inc sees total spend $56.0 million - $60.0 million for Q1 2017

* Tremor Video Inc sees 2017 total spend $315.0 - $325.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $34.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $181.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $181.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tremor Video Inc - engaged executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to assist in search for Day's replacement

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $34.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

