BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Westjet Airlines Ltd
* WestJet reports january load factor of 80.0 per cent
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Jan revenue passenger miles (rpms), or traffic, increased 6.2 per cent year over year
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - jan asms 2.65 billion, up 6.3 percent
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - airline flew 1.9 million guests in january, a year-over-year increase of 7.1 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing