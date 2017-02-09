BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp
* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Says revenue for three month period ended December 31, 2016 decreased by $9.4 million to $67.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $63.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing