Feb 9 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp

* Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Says revenue for three month period ended December 31, 2016 decreased by $9.4 million to $67.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $63.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: