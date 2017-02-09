BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 American Airlines Group Inc
* January passenger load factor 78.6 percent, down 1.1 points
* American airlines group reports january traffic
* American airlines group - continues to expect its q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be up 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent year-over-year
* American airlines group inc says jan total revenue passenger miles 17.04 billion n down 0.3 percent
* American airlines group inc - jan 2017 total capacity was 21.7 billion available seat miles, up 1.2 percent versus january 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing