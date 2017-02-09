Feb 9 American Airlines Group Inc

* January passenger load factor 78.6 percent, down 1.1 points

* American airlines group reports january traffic

* American airlines group - continues to expect its q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be up 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent year-over-year

* American airlines group inc says jan total revenue passenger miles 17.04 billion n down 0.3 percent

* American airlines group inc - jan 2017 total capacity was 21.7 billion available seat miles, up 1.2 percent versus january 2016