BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Motorcar Parts of America Inc
* Motorcar parts of america reports record fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 sales $112.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing