BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Vca Inc
* Vca inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $643.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.3 million
* Vca does not intend to provide guidance for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015