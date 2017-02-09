Feb 9 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Kellogg co - qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Kellogg co - qtrly comparable earnings per share $0.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kellogg co - q4 u.s. Morning foods net sales $704 million versus $712 million

* Kellogg co - q4 u.s. Snacks net sales $767 million versus $750 million

* Qtrly reported net sales $3.10 billion versus $3.14 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kellogg co - currency-neutral comparable net sales are expected to decline by about 2% in 2017

* Kellogg co - exit from dsd is expected to be neutral to operating profit in 2017

* Sees 2017 eps on a currency-neutral comparable basis of $4.03-$4.09

* Kellogg co - transition from dsd will be primarily executed during q2 and a3, encompassing a reduction in workforce

* Kellogg co - including impact of currency translation, comparable-basis earnings per share are expected to be $3.91-3.97 in 2017

* Kellogg says anticipates reduction in net sales in u.s. Snacks in 2017, owing to initial volume disruption, impact of reducing stock-keeping units

* Kellogg - transition from dsd will contribute to expanded project k program whose savings now extend through 2019

* 2017 cash from operating activities should be approximately $1.6-1.7 billion

* Kellogg - savings for project k are now projected to reach $600-700 million through 2019, up from previous estimates of $425-475 million through 2018

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $12.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S