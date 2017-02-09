Feb 9 Kellogg Co
* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year
financial results
* Kellogg co - qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Kellogg co - qtrly comparable earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kellogg co - q4 u.s. Morning foods net sales $704 million
versus $712 million
* Kellogg co - q4 u.s. Snacks net sales $767 million versus
$750 million
* Qtrly reported net sales $3.10 billion versus $3.14
billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $3.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kellogg co - currency-neutral comparable net sales are
expected to decline by about 2% in 2017
* Kellogg co - exit from dsd is expected to be neutral to
operating profit in 2017
* Sees 2017 eps on a currency-neutral comparable basis of
$4.03-$4.09
* Kellogg co - transition from dsd will be primarily
executed during q2 and a3, encompassing a reduction in workforce
* Kellogg co - including impact of currency translation,
comparable-basis earnings per share are expected to be
$3.91-3.97 in 2017
* Kellogg says anticipates reduction in net sales in u.s.
Snacks in 2017, owing to initial volume disruption, impact of
reducing stock-keeping units
* Kellogg - transition from dsd will contribute to expanded
project k program whose savings now extend through 2019
* 2017 cash from operating activities should be
approximately $1.6-1.7 billion
* Kellogg - savings for project k are now projected to reach
$600-700 million through 2019, up from previous estimates of
$425-475 million through 2018
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $12.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
