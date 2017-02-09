Feb 9 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
* Cliffs natural resources inc - in 2017, cliffs expects to
generate $510 million of net income and $850 million of adjusted
ebitda
* Cliffs natural resources inc. Reports fourth-quarter and
full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $754 million versus i/b/e/s view $675.2 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cliffs natural - for 2017, cliffs expects full-year sales
and production volumes of approximately 19 million long tons
from its u.s. Iron ore business
* Cliffs natural resources inc - u.s. Iron ore pellet sales
volume in q4 of 2016 was 6.9 million long tons, a 53 percent
increase
* Cliffs natural resources inc - cliffs' full-year 2017
asia pacific iron ore expected sales and production volume is
approximately 11.5 million tons
* Cliffs natural resources inc - fourth-quarter 2016 asia
pacific iron ore sales volume of 2.9 million metric tons
increased 1 percent from prior-year quarter
* Cliffs natural resources inc - full-year 2017 u.s. Iron
ore cash cost of goods sold and operating expense expectation is
$55 - $60 per long ton
* Cliffs natural resources inc - full-year 2017 product mix
for asia pacific iron ore is expected to contain 50 percent lump
ore and 50 percent fines
* Cliffs natural resources inc - expects full-year 2017
capital expenditures to be $105 million
* Cliffs natural-will no longer separate cash cost of goods
sold, operating expense rate into "cash production cost per
ton", "non-production cash cost per ton"
* Cliffs natural resources inc - "underlying business
environment was far from ideal during almost all of 2016"
* Cliffs natural resources inc - in future quarters, cliffs
anticipates continuing to update 2017 net income and adjusted
ebitda guidance
