BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Clarocity Corp
* Clarocity Corporation announces unaudited C$1.1 million revenue for January 2017
* Recorded revenue of $1.1 million for month of January, 2017, representing an increase of 69 percent compared to January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.