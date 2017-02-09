BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Tempur Sealy adopts stockholder rights plan
* Tempur Sealy - sets trigger of 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.