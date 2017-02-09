BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
* Q4 revenue $867 million versus I/B/E/S view $847.3 million
* For 2017, company expects a mid-single digit increase in reported revenues and a slight decrease in adjusted ebitda margins
* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.