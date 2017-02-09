Feb 9 Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations

* Q4 revenue $867 million versus I/B/E/S view $847.3 million

* For 2017, company expects a mid-single digit increase in reported revenues and a slight decrease in adjusted ebitda margins

* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S