Feb 9 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* WWE reports strong fourth-quarter 2016 results achieving
record revenue for the full year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 operating income of $70 million and adjusted
oibda of $100 million
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - wwe network
subscribers increased 14% from q4 2015 to 1.41 million average
paid subscribers over q4 2016
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - for q1 2017, company
projects operating income of $16 million to $20 million
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - q1 2017 subscriber
forecast represents an approximate 15% year-over-year increase
from q1 2016
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc - projects q1 average
paid subscribers to wwe network of 1.48 million (+/- 2%)
* World Wrestling Entertainment - in 2017, expects level of
wwe network subscribers to continue to increase, albeit at lower
rate, on year-over-year basis
