BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Array Biopharma Inc -
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2016 were $214.8 million
* Says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 was $44.5 million, compared to $39.3 million for prior sequential quarter
* Says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 increased $9.1 million compared to same quarter of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.