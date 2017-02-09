Feb 9 Array Biopharma Inc -

* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2016 were $214.8 million

* Says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 was $44.5 million, compared to $39.3 million for prior sequential quarter

* Says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 increased $9.1 million compared to same quarter of fiscal 2016