Feb 9 Mcclatchy Co -
* Mcclatchy reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 revenue fell 8.3 percent to $262.2 million
* Total advertising revenues were $158.4 million, down 10.9%
in q4 of 2016 compared to q4 of 2015
* Digital-only advertising revenue is expected to continue
to grow at a double-digit rate in 2017
* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors up 22.3%
* Management expects capital expenditures between $12
million and $15 million in 2017
* Print advertising revenues, while important to business,
remain volatile, and are expected to decline in 2017
* Has no required pension contributions in fiscal 2017
* Says audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017
through a combination of marketing of product enhancements and
pricing programs
* Print advertising revenues, while important to business,
remain volatile, and are expected to decline in 2017
* Audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: