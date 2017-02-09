Feb 9 Diana Containerships IncL

* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v march with hapag-lloyd

* Diana containerships inc- charter is expected to commence on february 23, 2017

* Diana containerships - gross charter rate is $1/day for first 15 days of charter period, $6,850/day for balance period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: