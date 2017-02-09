BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Diana Containerships IncL
* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v march with hapag-lloyd
* Diana containerships inc- charter is expected to commence on february 23, 2017
* Diana containerships - gross charter rate is $1/day for first 15 days of charter period, $6,850/day for balance period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing