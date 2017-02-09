Feb 9 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority

* Kitov is continuing with process of completing preparations for submitting a new drug application for kit-302

* To best of co's knowledge, focus of investigation is on data monitoring committee appointed in connection with phase iii trial of kit-302

* Expects nda for kit-302 to be submitted to u.s. Food and drug administration at end of q1 2017

* During isa investigations and enforcement proceedings, kitov's CEO, was detained and subsequently released on same day

* Continuing with other ongoing activities, including ongoing research and development activities in connection with kit-302, tyrnovo's nt 219