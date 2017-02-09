BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority
* Kitov is continuing with process of completing preparations for submitting a new drug application for kit-302
* To best of co's knowledge, focus of investigation is on data monitoring committee appointed in connection with phase iii trial of kit-302
* Expects nda for kit-302 to be submitted to u.s. Food and drug administration at end of q1 2017
* During isa investigations and enforcement proceedings, kitov's CEO, was detained and subsequently released on same day
* Continuing with other ongoing activities, including ongoing research and development activities in connection with kit-302, tyrnovo's nt 219 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing