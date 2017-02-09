BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Southwest Airlines employees earn $586 million in 2016 ProfitSharing
* Amount shared through Profit Sharing Plan equals about 13.2 percent of each eligible employee's eligible compensation, or equivalent of six weeks' pay
* Announced a new funding structure that will pay part of ProfitSharing award to retirement plan and part in cash
* The $586 million award is equivalent to more than $1.6 million a day and will be funded on April 20, 2017
* Most employees will receive 10 percent of eligible compensation as a contribution to ProfitSharing Plan
* Employees will get the remainder-approximately 3.2 percent-in cash
* Some employees will receive entire ProfitSharing award in retirement plan as specified in their collective bargaining agreement
* Through ProfitSharing Plan, Southwest employees currently own more than four percent of company's outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015