Feb 9 Questerre Energy Corp

* QUESTERRE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL CONSIST OF ISSUANCE OF UP TO 30.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY

* QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT FOR ITS PLANNED PILOT UTICA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEBEC