Feb 9 Uravan Minerals Inc

* Uravan Minerals Inc. - update - Stewardson Project

* Has been informed that Cameco has elected not to fund exploration expenditures on co's Athabasca Basin Stewardson project for 2017

* Cameco has until April 2018 to complete first option to earn a 51% interest by funding $7 million in exploration expenditures

* co proposed Cameco allow co to fund exploration expenditures on Stewardson project for 2017 to April 2018 when option expires

* Several proposals designed to amend current option between the companies are being discussed and negotiated