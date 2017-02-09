BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 Uravan Minerals Inc
* Uravan Minerals Inc. - update - Stewardson Project
* Has been informed that Cameco has elected not to fund exploration expenditures on co's Athabasca Basin Stewardson project for 2017
* Cameco has until April 2018 to complete first option to earn a 51% interest by funding $7 million in exploration expenditures
* co proposed Cameco allow co to fund exploration expenditures on Stewardson project for 2017 to April 2018 when option expires
* Several proposals designed to amend current option between the companies are being discussed and negotiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing