BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million
Feb 9 Meritage Hospitality Group Inc :
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
* Expects 69 restaurants to add approximately $90 million in annual sales and be accretive to earnings
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.