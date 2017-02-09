BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Immunomedics Inc
* Immunomedics announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments
* Immunomedics Inc says total costs and expenses for quarter ended December 31, 2016 were $15.7 million, compared to $16.4 million for same quarter in fiscal 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.23
* Q2 revenue fell 43 percent to $400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.