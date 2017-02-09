BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million
Feb 10 Western Union Co :
* Western Union Co - new $1.2 billion share repurchase program announced
* Western Union Co - qtrly consumer-to-consumer (c2c) revenues were flat, or increased 3 pct on a constant currency basis
* Western Union reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western Union Co - qtrly consumer-to-business (c2b) revenues declined 4 pct in quarter, or increased 9 pct on a constant currency basis
* Western Union Co - sees revenue for 2017 flat to low single digit decrease in gaap revenues, or a low single digit increase constant currency
* Western Union Co -sees 2017 gaap operating margin of approximately 18 pct and adjusted operating margin of approximately 20 pct
* Western Union Co-sees 2017 gaap cash flow from operating activities of approximately $200 million
* Western Union Co -sees 2017 gaap eps in a range of $1.48 to $1.60 and adjusted eps in a range of $1.63 to $1.75
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $5.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western Union Co- quarterly dividend increased 9 pct
* Western Union Co - company expects to generate savings of approximately $20 million in 2017
* Western Union Co - sees additional approximately $25 million in 2018 from efficiency actions included in wu way program
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.