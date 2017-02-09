Feb 10 Western Union Co :

* Western Union Co - new $1.2 billion share repurchase program announced

* Western Union Co - qtrly consumer-to-consumer (c2c) revenues were flat, or increased 3 pct on a constant currency basis

* Western Union reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $1.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co - qtrly consumer-to-business (c2b) revenues declined 4 pct in quarter, or increased 9 pct on a constant currency basis

* Western Union Co - sees revenue for 2017 flat to low single digit decrease in gaap revenues, or a low single digit increase constant currency

* Western Union Co -sees 2017 gaap operating margin of approximately 18 pct and adjusted operating margin of approximately 20 pct

* Western Union Co-sees 2017 gaap cash flow from operating activities of approximately $200 million

* Western Union Co -sees 2017 gaap eps in a range of $1.48 to $1.60 and adjusted eps in a range of $1.63 to $1.75

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $5.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co- quarterly dividend increased 9 pct

* Western Union Co - company expects to generate savings of approximately $20 million in 2017

* Western Union Co - sees additional approximately $25 million in 2018 from efficiency actions included in wu way program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: