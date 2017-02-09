BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 Cerner Corp :
* Cerner reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.56
* Q4 revenue $1.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.275 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $5.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerner Corp says total backlog of $15.927 billion at quarter-end, up 12 percent over year-ago quarter
* Sees Q1 2017 new business bookings between $1.125 billion and $1.275 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.