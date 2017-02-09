BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 10 Synutra International Inc
* Synutra reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees FY 2017 sales $350 million to $400 million
* Q3 sales fell 0.2 percent to $109.1 million
* Synutra International Inc - fiscal 2017 net income outlook of between $0 to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015