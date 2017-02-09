Feb 10 AllianceBernstein Holding LP

* AB announces January 31, 2017 assets under management

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $489 billion during january 2017 from $480 billion at end of December

* Preliminary assets under management increased to $489 billion during January 2017 from $480 billion at end of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: