BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 Rocky Brands Inc
* Rocky Brands plans to appoint internal candidate as chief financial officer
* Rocky Brands Inc says evaluation of candidates for position of chief financial officer it expects to make an internal hire by early march
* Rocky Brands Inc says Mike Staude is leaving company effective February 17, 2017 to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.