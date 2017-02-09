BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 10 Verisign Inc
* Verisign reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 revenue $286 million versus I/B/E/S view $283 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015