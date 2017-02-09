Feb 9 Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $506.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $510.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc qtrly bookings of $5.2 million