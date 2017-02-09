BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Control4 Corp
* Control4 reports record revenue and income from operations for the fourth quarter
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 revenue rose 34 percent to $57.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $228 million to $232 million
* Sees Q1 revenue $46 million to $48 million
* Control4 Corp - Control4 expects non-GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 to be in range between break-even and $1.0 million
* Control4 Corp - Expects non-GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 to be in range between break-even and $1.0 million between $0.00 and $0.04 per diluted share
* Control4 Corp - Expects FY non-GAAP net income to be in range between $23 million and $25 million between $0.90 and $0.98 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.