Feb 9 Regal Entertainment Group

* Regal Entertainment Group reports record results for 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue $812.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $803.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: