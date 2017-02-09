BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 10 Yelp Inc
* Yelp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $194.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $880 million to $900 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $195 million to $199 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 25 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 25 percent
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly local revenue totaled $171.1 million, representing 36 pct growth compared to Q4 of 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $25 million to $28 million for Q1 2017
* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $150 million to $165 million for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015