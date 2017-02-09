Feb 10 Yelp Inc

* Yelp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $194.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $880 million to $900 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $195 million to $199 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 25 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 25 percent

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly local revenue totaled $171.1 million, representing 36 pct growth compared to Q4 of 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $25 million to $28 million for Q1 2017

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $150 million to $165 million for FY 2017