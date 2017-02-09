BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 10 Computer Programs And Systems Inc :
* CPSI announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $64.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015