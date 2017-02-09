TREASURIES-Yields edge up on import data, but set for weekly decline

* Yields retrace gains after consumer confidence reading * Yields down for the week after subdued session (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds analyst quote) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, boosted by solid monthly import price data as investors acted largely on technical data. A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded little in the way of headlines. Technical po