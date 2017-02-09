Feb 10 Manning & Napier Inc :

* Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 revenue fell 16 percent to $59.1 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average AUM for quarter was $33.0 billion, a 12 pct decrease from average aum for Q4 of 2015

* As of December 31, 2016, aum was $31.7 billion, a decrease of 9 pct from $34.8 billion as of September 30, 2016