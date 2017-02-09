BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite - bookings for q4 were $54 million, an increase of 45 pct from $37.4 million in q4 of 2015
* Carbonite - revenue for q4 was $53.5 million, an increase of 53 pct from $35.1 million in q4 of 2015
* Carbonite sees FY non-gaap net income per share $0.72 - $0.80
* Carbonite announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Carbonite sees Q1 gaap revenue $51.3 - $55.3 million
* Carbonite sees Q1 non-gaap revenue $55.1 - $59.1 million
* Carbonite sees Q1 non-gaap net income per share $0.06 - $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carbonite sees FY gaap revenue $223.0 - $243.0 million
* Carbonite sees FY non-gaap revenue $232.5 - $252.5 million
* Carbonite sees FY adjusted free cash flow $14.0 - $18.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $54.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $227.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.