Feb 10 Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite - bookings for q4 were $54 million, an increase of 45 pct from $37.4 million in q4 of 2015

* Carbonite - revenue for q4 was $53.5 million, an increase of 53 pct from $35.1 million in q4 of 2015

* Carbonite sees FY non-gaap net income per share $0.72 - $0.80

* Carbonite announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Carbonite sees Q1 gaap revenue $51.3 - $55.3 million

* Carbonite sees Q1 non-gaap revenue $55.1 - $59.1 million

* Carbonite sees Q1 non-gaap net income per share $0.06 - $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbonite sees FY gaap revenue $223.0 - $243.0 million

* Carbonite sees FY non-gaap revenue $232.5 - $252.5 million

* Carbonite sees FY adjusted free cash flow $14.0 - $18.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $54.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $227.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: