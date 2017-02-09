BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Nuvasive Inc :
* Nuvasive reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue rose 25.9 percent to $271.1 million
* Sees 2017 revenue of $1,065 million
* Sees 2017 earnings per share of $1.16
* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of $2.00
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.