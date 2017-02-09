BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* LPL Financial - maintained 2017 core g&a outlook range of $710 to $725 million
* LPL Financial - qtrly total brokerage and advisory assets increased 7% year-over-year to $509 billion, up 1% sequentially
* LPL Financial - company did not conduct share repurchases during quarter
* LPL Financial - qtrly total net new assets were an inflow of $2.5 billion, translating to a 2% annualized growth rate
* LPL Financial - qtrly net new advisory assets were an inflow of $4.8 billion, translating to a 9% annualized growth rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.