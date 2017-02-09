BRIEF-FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
Feb 9 Infinera Corp
* Infinera Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q4 revenue $181 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)