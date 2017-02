Feb 9 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech Systems Inc- Expects revenues for quarter ending March 31, 2017, to be in range of $27 to $30 million

* Amtech Systems Inc- Gross margin for quarter ending March 31, 2017, is expected to be in mid 20s percent range

* Amtech reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 32 percent to $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: